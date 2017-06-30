Wareness to give poetry reading July 6 in Cobourg

Review by Wally Keeler

“Real keep us silent,” argued the taxidermied rabbit to the young air rifle that shot it dead. “Real keeps us still. You must never ask anyone if they are real.”

A new poetry collection by Noah Wareness is the story of a little boy, a stuffed rabbit, an air rifle, Christmas, and a wild assortment of monsters and fairies. The book is titled Real Is the Word They Use to Contain Us. The publisher is the very successful small literary house Biblioasis. It has been asserted that these poems steal electricity from nihilistic horror fiction and shaggy late-night cartoons. That power current is used to create a landscape of profound loss, vertigo and wonder.

As you might suspect, the Rabbit and Rifle have several dialogues. The Rabbit tells the Rifle, “Because you are a tool, and tools are told that Real means that they can leave a part of the world changed. They are taught to look down on toys, but at the nursery there lived a red rifle who fired a cork on a string. She dreamed of being Real, but she had never heard of killing.”

Near the end the rabbit held still “until his stillness became like the stillness of living prey that trembles in its shallow den.” In the end the rifle falls “And Christmas fell seeping to the floor like a puddle of shadowy lace. The same breeze that moved the curtain moved it.”

The narrative of the Rifle and Rabbit is interspersed with poetry that travels towards the reader in a montage at the rate of a-metaphor-a-moment. We encounter images to the right, similes to the left, and experience zoom and yaw raw into the sensibilities.

To Red Ink is a Wareness piece that thinks about the U.S. poet, Charles Bukowski, the drunken poetry reading, the drinking, “not just sip, sip, sipping Havarti at the fondue fountain, ruminating on short lists, on grants, on conspicuous absences from shortlists” and the gun play, when “the ghosts in the hallway, dead drunk, barn-broad, bleary, the bloated dreams that make for easy aim.”

The last word is given to the voice of the little boy’s name, “And while you live, new things will think in you. Be their nursery.”

On Thursday, July 6, Noah Wareness will present his Cobourg book launch reading from Real Is the Word They Use to Contain Us at The Human Bean. All are welcome to the event. Admission is free.

The start time is 7:30 p.m. – doors open at 7. The rest of the evening is a poetry open mic: any other poet is welcome to share a poem or two of their own creation.