Walk A Mile raises over $37,000

COBOURG -

Thanks to the 10th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event June 17, Cobourg Councillor Brian Darling has a new perspective from walking a mile in red high heels.

How do women do it, Darling wondered at this week’s council meeting.

“My feet were so sore after,” he said.

Still, given that it’s in support of Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre, Darling said he’s glad he took the challenge issued by fellow councillor Suzanne Seguin and did his part.

“I have to say I enjoyed it — don’t take that the wrong way,” Deputy Mayor John Henderson added.

Mayor Gil Brocanier has been a participant every year since it began.

This year, organizers report, the event set a few records.

Manager of community engagement Carly Cunningham said that the 88 registered participants represents a 20% increase over the past five years.

And the $37,000-plus they raised beat last year’s total by $9,000.

Cunningham had a few more numbers to add — 12 corporate sponsors, 33 first-time walkers and 125 people marching down King Street for the June 17 event (when you add in all the friends and family members who joined the registered walkers).

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes is an international men’s march to stop gender violence. In Cobourg, it sends men walking through the downtown Busker Festival in red high heels as a fun opportunity to educate the community about a very serious subject and to rally support for Cornerstone as they work to prevent family violence.

“Year after year, we rely on the good men and women of Northumberland to step out in style to help our organization and, as always, our community did not disappoint us,” Cunningham said in her press release.

“I want to thank our generous sponsors, enthusiastic volunteers, and of course our dedicated walkers — newcomers and past participants — who have committed to the success of this fun event. This year’s walk surpassed all of our expectations, and we couldn’t be happier.”

“Truly spectacular,” is how executive director Nancy Johnston described the results.

“We are extremely grateful for the willingness of so many men and women who volunteer their time and their financial support to take part in this event. Their generosity directly impacts the work that we do and improves the lives of hundreds of women and children each year who are fleeing family violence.”

To learn more about Cornerstone and the services it offers, visit www.cornerstonenorthumberland.ca.

