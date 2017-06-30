Test results announced for local beaches

The first local health unit swimming area testing results across Northumberland County were released Thursday morning and indicates beaches in both Port Hope and Cobourg are open for swimming.

This is good news for Canada 150 activities taking place this weekend and the annual Waterfront Festival in Cobourg.

Along the Trent-Severn Waterway in the county, the Harwood Beach is open, as is Hastings North and South, plus Crowe Bay Fun Park and Sandy Bay Park, but the beach at Bewdley is posted unsafe for swimming.

There were no results available at press time for Wicklow Beach (Grafton area) or Cedardale and Little Lake in the Brighton area.