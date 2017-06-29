Some Brighton-area dads received birdhouses for Father’s Day, thanks to a special project by Brighton Public School teacher Dan Timms.

Timms worked with the students in the learning-and-life skills class on simple, basic construction techniques. The students then made and decorated their own birdhouses to take home, just in time for the big day.

In Warkworth, Percy Centennial Public School students in Grade 8 joined with a panel of celebrity judges to enjoy the results of the schools’ recent Chef Competition.

Once a month, all through the school year, the Abundance Project has welcomed the students to St. Paul’s United Church to learn how to cook healthy home-made meals which they then got to enjoy. Some examples from this year include curried noodles, spring rolls, Asian buns and chili.

The competition that concluded this project judged the dishes on presentation, balance, taste, health and the chefs’ teamwork.

Thanks go to David Lyon of the Abundance Project and teacher Julie Anderson for this wonderful program.

In Campellford, Hillcrest Public School student Paige Palmer’s idea for a rain garden received an award in the Lower Trent Region Conservation Authority’s Caring For Our Watersheds contest, and earned her the opportunity to make her idea a reality.

With teacher Sheila Potter and 32 other students, Paige will work on the garden installation in Lions Park — digging a large depression in the soil near the river and filling it with sand, gravel, soil and native flowering plants. The garden will be uniquely designed to absorb and purify storm water so that fewer pollutants (dirt, fertilizers, pesticides, pet feces) are washed into the watershed.

At Campbellford District High School, students took an extended lunch hour to celebrate All-Inclusive Day by honouring kindness, caring, inclusion and respect for all. They rounded out the day by preparing for a school photo with students forming a giant, inclusive heart, then enjoying a barbecue hosted by the Student Council (with activities organized by the school’s Social Justice League).