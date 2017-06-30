Share your story or poem with Spirit of the Hills

Do you have a story or poem in you?

Here’s a chance to celebrate Canada with your very own words.

The Spirit of the Hills Arts Association is having a writing contest that is open to anyone living in Canada. You are invited to rejoice in our 150th and possibly have your poem, memoir or story printed in an anthology called Hill Spirits III. Two winners will be chosen, and you have until July 10 to enter.

It’s all part of the launch of the Spirit of the Hills Festival of the Arts on November 3 and 4 in Cobourg.

What is Spirit of the Hills? It’s a group of artists, writers, photographers, poets and artisans from this area.

It started in Campbellford, Hastings, Seymour and Warkworth in 1998 and was titled the Northumberland Hills Arts Association. Michel Proux was the first president, in 1999 in Warkworth. What began as a local community project to promote the artists and artisans working in the area went on to become an active association of 140 members. ‘

Susan Statham, visual artist and mystery writer, has been the president of Spirit of the Hills since 2015. Statham, the board and other volunteers work hard to promote and encourage the artists of Northumberland County by holding events and promoting their work to the public.

The very active writers’ group meets once a month in Grafton. This is the third anthology and, in addition to the work by the members, it will include one poem and one prose piece from the contest entries. The two winners will each receive a copy of this most recent anthology Hill Spirits III, and also enjoy promotion on social media and at the Spirit of the Hills Festival of the Arts in November. The winners will also be interviewed on the Word on the Hills radio program on Northumberland 89.7.

You can enter whether you’re five, 55, or 100—just get writing! The deadline for submissions is July 10, 2017.

For further information about Spirit of the Hills, and how to enter the contest, go to https://spiritofthehills.org/festival-of-the-arts/.

As Susan Statham, president of Spirit of the Hills says, “Your life is your story. Write well. Edit often.”

Reva Nelson is a member of Spirit of the Hills, and the author of Hippie Chick Abroad. She’s a former corporate workshop leader, speaker and facilitator. Reach her at revanelson77@gmail.com