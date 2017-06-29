Register by July 5 for Seniors' Picnic in Colborne

COLBORNE -

Community Care Northumberland is pleased to announce the annual Cramahe Township Seniors' Picnic on July 12.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., the event will be held on the beautiful grounds of Old St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Colborne at 45 King St. E. — weather permitting, that is. It will be moved indoors in case of rain.

Pre-picnic entertainment comes courtesy of the Ganaraska Chordsmen barbershop chorus, performing from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

At noon, members of the Lions Club of Colborne, Rotary Club and Masonic Lodge will serve up lunch. The event also includes door prizes.

Community Care executive director Trish Baird said they are pleased to continue this summer tradition in Colborne.

“This event would not be possible without local partnerships. which include our volunteers and donors,” Baird said.

Admission is free to senior resident of Cramahe Township (though donations are gratefully accepted), but pre-registration is required by July 5. To reserve your spot, contact the Colborne Community Care office — drop in at 11 King St. E. (behind Downey Pharmacy) or call 905-355-2899.