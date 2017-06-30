In February, Northumberland United Way launched the United Way $150 Challenge to encourage donations of $150.

As of last week, more than 200 people had accepted the challenge, raising $10,000 of their $15,000 goal — which means they’re hoping 34 more people will come through.

United Way reminds you that, with each $150 donation, you are having a positive impact on three people living in Northumberland County, helping to build a strong, vibrant community we are proud to call home.

“Northumberland County is a caring and giving community, and it is amazing to see the number of people come together to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday in a way that will have lasting impact on those in need in our community,” United Way chief executive officer Heather Norris said.

United Way invites you to join the $150 Challenge, and then challenge your friends and family to do the same. You can support the challenge by making your own individual donation, by raising $150 with a group of friends, or maybe even hosting a Canada Party fundraiser.

You are also invited to share a photo of yourself, your team or your party on social media and tag Northumberland United Way to publicly accept the challenge.

To learn more about the United Way $150 Challenge, visit mynuw.org. For frequent updates like United Way on Facebook or follow @nlanduw on Twitter.