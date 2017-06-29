No SkyHawks at Waterfront Festival

A crowd favourite for years at the Cobourg Waterfront Festival, the SkyHawks — the Canadian Armed Forces parachute team — are unable to appear at this year’s festival.

At press time for our Canada Day special section that appeared in Wednesday’s newspaper, the SkyHawks were expected to perform Sunday, July 2 with, according to the festival website, the time still to be determined.

The festival website, however, now lists the performance as cancelled due to logistical issues.