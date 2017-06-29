Everything is coming up roses!

Grand openings are well underway and with a couple events under out belt, summer is looking good in downtown Cobourg.

Downtown Cobourg recently held its second round of Grand Openings, featuring another four new and budding businesses. The event welcomed locals who toured with us, asking questions of the businesses and exploring the downtown. Along the way we passed a couple of summer pop up shops!

We would like to welcome Evolve Designs located at 41 King Street West and The Other Door Art Shop located at 51 King Street West to downtown.

Evolve Designs is a yearly pop up shop in Cobourg from New Zealand. It began with selling home-wares and recycled silk clothing at Canadian festivals, and now 15 years later it has grown into a successful business in both countries. The owners love of travel and passion for creating affordable designer fashion with a conscience sparked the idea. Their focus is on flattering and feminine designs in colourful and original prints! Stop by the shop to see these fun frocks!

The Other Door Art Shop hosts mother-daughter artist duo Wilhelmina and Helen Kennedy. Both are experienced artists with extensive portfolios. From studying at the Ontario College of Art to living in a museum in Holland, these two are full of stories and rich in history. Enjoy the art pieces and the conversation when you attend this shop over the summer.

Speaking of things to do this summer while in downtown Cobourg, the start of July is just around the corner. And with July 1st comes a week of Canada 150 celebrations. From afternoon tea to fireworks, there is something awesome for everyone to enjoy, including our own Grand Opening! The Cobourg DBIA is celebrating its move into the Market Building behind Town Hall on Tuesday, July 4th. Sharing the space will be both the Cobourg DBIA and Tourism.

Continue the July celebrations with shopping and dining in Downtown Cobourg on July 5 for 150 Day! 150 Day is a day businesses and restaurants are able to offer something special with the number 150. Maybe a raffle for $150 or save 15%? The idea is fun and inclusive! And downtown businesses have opted in! Posters will be distributed to each business with acknowledgement of their day, but to name a few: Sleep Made Simple, Bling on King, The Buttermilk Café, Twice As Nice, Tuggs Furniture, The Rustic Bean Coffee Co., Skye’s Clothing Boutique, Ten Thousand Villages, Milestones Boutique, Kawartha Credit Union and Harbourlight Delights will all be offering a 150 Day surprise.

Lastly, finish off the week of Canada 150 celebrations with some good eats! Downtown Cobourg presents the Food and Music Festival on Saturday, July 8. From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. come grab a bite to eat and enjoy all day live music. From local restaurants to popular food trucks, there is a meal waiting to entice your taste buds. And music waiting to delight your earbuds! Join Storm The Palace, the Jade Eagleson Band, The Offbeats, The Wilderness, and Bon Jovi Tribute Band, Keep The Faith, as they provide the soundbites for the one day event.

See you foodies in Downtown Cobourg!

Paige Montgomery is the Event & Communications Coordinator for the Cobourg Downtown Business Improvement Area