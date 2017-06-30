Market Building now has regular occupancy

COBOURG -

In partnership with the Downtown Business Improvement Area, the Town of Cobourg has announced that the Market Building will now be a tourism-information centre and DBIA office.

Its downtown location at 201 Second St. (immediately south of Victoria Hall and a block north of the harbour), was cited as a key consideration in the move in the town’s press release.

It’s also an historic building, a one-storey brick structure with influences of the Classic Revival style. Designed by architect Kivas Tully and constructed in 1856, it was part of a civic building campaign that included Victoria Hall (built in 1860). Both continue to be a significant part of the town’s historic commercial core.

“Relocating our head office to a central location in the downtown will allow for the Cobourg DBIA to be more accessible to both the public and our membership,” DBIA chair Adam Bureau stated in the press release.

“Sharing an office with tourism will be beneficial to both parties. as our purposes are similar — to promote the area and provide visitor information.”

Mayor Gil Brocanier agreed that the convenient central site — “on the corridor between the waterfront and the historical shopping district” — is a bonus for the tourism-information centre that is moving from Dressler House at 212 King St. W.

“Consistent with other municipalities this location provides visitors with easy access to parking and downtown shopping and exploring,” Brocanier said.

The main hall within the building will continue to be available for rentals, while the larger site will continue to be be the home of Cobourg’s Farmer’s Market.

The DBIA will continue to offer such services as sponsoring and supporting the special events that bring people downtown, beautification programs, promoting the downtown and serving as an information resource for members.

The Tourism Centre will offer tourism guides and information for local destinations and ones farther afield, event and activity information on events, activities and festivals, and sales of souvenirs and promotional material, along with a warm welcome for visitors and residents. They will also take care of the daily 1 p.m. tours of Victoria Hall that begin July 7.

The centre will operate year-round, with tourism staff running it from April to November and DBIA staff taking over for limited hours December through March. Summer hours (from July to Labour Day weekend) are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, and you can reach the tourism hotline at 1-888-262-6874.

A second tourism office at the Cobourg Community Centre offers expanded capacity for this service and addresses the needs of sports tourism. Tourism information is also available at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall box office, and at the marina and campground.

At council this week, Councillor Suzanne Seguin said a grand opening will take place July 4 at 3 p.m.

cnasmith@postmedia.com