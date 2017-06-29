As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation, some readers may wonder how this can be. Port Hope was settled by refugees from the United States in 1797, when the Town Site was granted to Elias Smith and Jonathan Walton. And it was in Upper Canada. So how old is Canada, really?

First answer: indigenous people were here for millennia, but I will not try to tell their story, they can speak for themselves.

Second answer: we were that part of British North America which, in 1774, declined the invitation to attend the First Continental Congress in Philadelphia. By no coincidence, it was also the year the Quebec Act was proclaimed, guaranteeing the rights of the French-Canadians to their language, civil law, and faith. The American colonists considered this intolerable, one of their reasons for rebelling against Britain in 1775.

Upper Canada’s first Parliament was elected in 1792, but there were no voters here yet. In 1800 David McGregor Rogers moved from Prince Edward County, where he had been elected to Parliament, to a farm in Cramahe Township. He was re-elected that year as the first MP from Northumberland, although it was not until 1820 that Port Hope saw an election for our first MP. All long before 1867.

Wilfred Day

Port Hope