GRCA monitoring forecast

The good news from the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority (GRCA) is that the devastating quantity of rainfall that teamed down last Friday is not forecast for this Friday and Saturday.

“A month’s worth of rain fell in that one day,” flood operations officer Mike Smith told Northumberland Today in an interview. There was 82mm of rain in Cobourg and 78 mm in Port Hope.

Roads, parking lots and buildings were flooded by the downpour and police and firefighters had to redirect traffic in some areas such as the intersection at Division and Elgin streets where people literally had to push vehicles through the flood waters.

The bad news, however, is that there is “some” rain forecast and “thunderstorms” may be part of it.

Thunderstorms are the unknown quantity in the mix. They can hit one area heavily creating flooding and miss another completely, Smith explained.

Rainfall accumulations of under 30 mm can be handled in the Cobourg/Port Hope watershed area at this time, but in excess of that could cause more flooding, he said.

Without a change in the weather prediction and no thunderstorms, however, the holiday weekend could escape another flooding situation.

The most recent flood watch ended last Saturday but the GRCA is carefully watching the weather and precipitation levels.

