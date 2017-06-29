Fun Day planned at Proctor House in Brighton

BRIGHTON -

Proctor House Museum in Brighton is hosting a Canada 150 Fun Day on July 1 to celebrate the nation’s big day.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., tours of the museum are available at $2 per person, not to mention strawberry shortcake at $4.560 per serving.

And a special program is planned at 2 p.m. with History Guy Dan Buchanan discussing the Proctor family and Proctor House itself as well as the larger story of Brighton at the time of Confederation. The presentation will cover how and why Canada was created, as well as a look at how the country has grown and a reflection on its Centennial in 1867.

Buchanan’s presentation will take place at the Brighton Barn Theatre — which was lovingly created by volunteers out of a barn behind Proctor House Museum — and admission is $5.

The museum is located at 96 Young St. in Brighton, and all proceeds from the day are in support of the museum.

For more information, call 613-475-2144 or e-mail info@proctorhousemuseum.ca.