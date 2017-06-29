Fastball has returned Thursday nights in Colborne

COLBORNE -

Alex (Curly) Rutherford Jr. and a few family members and friends have revised the Rutherflo men’s fastball team to play in the old Colborne men’s fastball league once again on Thursday evenings at Memorial Park in Colborne.

Some players have never played fastball and some have not played in years.

A long family history involving both men’s and women’s fastball has inspired Rutherford to start up again after a few year’s off to give the Cobourg bantam and midget teams somewhere to gain experience and have fun playing fastball. These two young teams would’ve had nowhere else to play to get ready for their elimination rounds.

There have been a few hiccups and the weather has not always cooperated, however, the league has managed to get a few games in at 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. on Thursdays.

June 1

Cobourg Bantams beat Rutherflo 12-10

Bantams Tucker Firth - 3 singles, John Kellar - 1 double and 1 single, Graehme Whitehead - 2 singles

Rutherflos Riley Minife - home run and double, Elliot Deseure - triple, Brandon Cane - home run and single

Cobourg Bantams tie Cobourg Midgets

Bantams Chase O’Halloran - double and triple

Midgets Taylor Hoogwerf - single and double, Chase Cotter - double

June 8

Rutherflo beat Midgets 11 – 5

June 22

Cobourg Bantams tie Rutherflo 7-7

Bantams John Kellar - single ads triple

Rutherflo Jason Post - 2 singles and 1 double, Riley Minifie - home run, Corry Mattson - single

Cobourg Bantams beat Cobourg Midgets 8-5

Bantams Tucker Firth - home run and 2 singles

Midgets Brady James - home run, Anthony Gagovski - 2 singles

Come out every Thursday night to watch fastball at Memorial Park in Colborne at 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.