Divisions added to Northumberland Silver Stick

The Northumberland Silver Stick regional hockey tournament is expanding by three divisions this year.

To accommodate the additions of the Atom A, Peewee A and Minor Bantam AA divisions, an extra weekend has been added.

The weekend of Nov. 24 to 26 has now been scheduled for the existing divisions of Novice B and Minor Peewee A as well as new divisions Atom A and Peewee A.

Minor Bantam AA teams will compete during the original scheduled weekend of Dec. 1 to 3 along with the regular divisions of Novice A, Minor Atom A, Atom AA, Minor Bantam A, Minor Midget A and Minor Midget AA.

The Northumberland Regional Silver Stick has become a destination tournament for teams looking to qualify for the prestigious International Silver Stick Finals.

“The community support from local hockey fans and businesses over the first 10 years of this tournament has been amazing and we look forward to the hosting approximately 85 minor hockey teams and their families, who significantly benefit our local economy,” stated a release.

With the addition of new divisions, program and division sponsorship opportunities are now available by emailing silverstick@northumberlandminorhockey.com.