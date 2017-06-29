Cramahe council briefs

Severances approved

Three residential lot severances were approved by Cramahe Twp. council June 10.

Two severances creating a 1.52-acre and a 1.38-acre lot south of 350 Arthurs Lane have been granted to Judy and Kelly and Simpson. One stipulation is that $1,100 be paid to the township in lieu of dedicating part of the properties as parkland.

The third lot severance is granted to Ed Van Egmond to create a one-acre lot fronting on County Road 21 north of fire number 13017. Again, one stipulation to confirm the lot creation is payment of $1,100 to the municipality in lieu of dedicating parkland.

Science background for 50% conservation boards opposed

Conservation authorities which have responsibility for the water and environmental well-being of watersheds throughout the province, have volunteer boards of directors. Proposed provincial legislation is calling for 50 per cent of all authority board members to have “scientific backgrounds”.

That isn’t sitting well with the Municipality of Brockton which is circulating a resolution to all Ontario municipalities asking they oppose the criteria.

“The amendment will restrict the ability of municipal councils to appoint board members,” the Brockton resolution states.

Cramahe Twp. did not support the resolution at its June 20 meeting.

Lower 400 series highway speed during storms

It’s not so much the number of heavy trucks on 400 series highways but the speed they travel during severe storms that has the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville in eastern Ontario ticked. “It has been identified that high rates of speed during inclement weather events have contributed to accidents in our region including the recent accident that resulted in a chemical spill,” the resolution reads. More at northumberlandtoday.com.

The counties are petitioning the provincial government to look into reducing and enforcing lower speeds during inclement weather on 400 series highways. The petition is being circulated to all Ontario municipalities and counties seeking endorsement and support.

Cramahe Twp. council filed the request for information at its June 20 meeting.