COBOURG -

It will be just a month of summer holidays for new Cobourg Collegiate Institute graduate Rachel Cole, because Missouri Valley College (Home of the Vikings) wants its soccer team there in early August.

And as recipient of a full soccer scholarship, she has to be there.

Located in Marsh, Mo., Missouri Valley will enable Cole to pursue her bachelor-of-science degree in nursing while soccer foots the bills.

Cole applied for her scholarship after scouting the school online and submitting the information they wanted — athletic information like her running times for the one- and two-mile, as well as her GPA.

Cole actually started high school at another Home of the Vikings, CDCI West.

Over her high-school years, she has participated in basketball, volleyball and track and field as well in addition to soccer. Her awards include MVP titles in different sports and even two Athlete of the Year honours while also making it to OFSAA in track-and-field.

She’s played soccer every year, she said, and basketball every year the school had a team.

“All the other sports have helped me with my love for the game,” she said. Even with so much variety elsewhere, she explained, she never grew tired of soccer.

“It helps me bring out my competitive side as well,” Cole added.

Before the Missouri opportunity came up, Cole had planned to stay close to home and go to a college to qualify as a paramedic. Then she made contact with the school, roughly 1,500 kilometres from where she had planned to be. She took the chance to see it first-hand and fell in love with it.

Fortunately, her parents Tom and Esther Cole are solidly behind her.

“My parents are so excited for me. They know it’s been a life-long dream of mine to go somewhere like this. They are so supportive,” she said.

And besides, they’re just a Skype chat or a phone call away.

Coming from the beautiful little village of Camborne, she’s not sure if she sees settling in the U.S. after four years. But she’ll figure it out in due time.

cnasmith@postmedia.com