Colborne water rates will continue to rise

COLBORNE -

Water rates in Colborne are going up effective immediately — and will continue to do so annually for the next five years.

For the just under 900 metered water consumers, a proposed schedule of rate increases was presented to council May 15. That study went back to staff for further comment and came once again before Cramahe Twp. council June 20 for final approval.

Water rates are assessed first on the size of intake pipe (from 15-75 mm diameter) at a flat monthly fee that ranged from $8.46 to $93.11 per month, plus $1.92 for cubic meter of water used. Those monthly fees will now rise to monthly rates of $10.90-$119.95 per month and then, by 2012, have reached $24.54-$280.89 per month.

Then there’s the wastewater (the outflow) cost to be levied. Colborne municipal waste water rates will nearly double this year — and continue to rise annually through 2022. For wastewater, there’s a monthly set fee based on the size of the outflow pipe, plus 115% of the monthly actual, water consumption. For example, the smallest 15 mm pipe connection is billed $9.73 monthly now for waste water but that will rise to $16.58 this year effective immediately. By the year 2022, that will be $29.37monthly. The largest pipe connection at 75 mm pays $107.08 monthly for waste water and that will rise to $323.02 by 2022.

The rates must rise to offset expenditures and upgrades to the system a staff report to council says.