Cobourg Lions ready for the Waterfront Festival

Here we are at the end of June.

While most of you are gearing up for vacation, the Lions Club of Cobourg are gearing up for our 27th annual Canada Day Waterfront Festival at Victoria Park.

This year we will be hosting over 75 vendors in our Market Place and Food Vendor section. We also have full lineup of great entertainment at the bandshell (bring a chair sit back and enjoy the bands) starting at noon.

The Lions have once again donated the use of the tent for the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundations Wine and Ale in the park on Thursday, June 29 (tonight). This is just one way we support the Foundation.

The club takes over the tent with a Strawberry Social and Craft Beer Event on Friday, June 30 at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for the Strawberry Social are $15 in advance (available at the Lions Hall or through Northumberland Hills United Way) or $20 at the tent on the day of the event. All net proceeds from the social go to the United Way.

Craft beer from local suppliers will also be available during the social and available until 10 p.m. Come for the strawberries and stay for the beer. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by Mulligan Time.

Start each day off with a great breakfast in the Lions refreshment tent. The breakfast is hosted by the Northumberland Central Chamber of Commerce and includes hot fluffy pancakes with real maple syrup, fresh strawberries, maple sausages and apple cider all for only $9 for adults and $5 for children 12-and-under. Breakfast is served from 7:30 until 10 a.m. There is an early bird special of $1 off until 8:30 a.m.

The Market Place and Food Vendors open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 and continue on all day. The bandshell entertainment kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with Cale Crowe and the opening ceremony begins at 1 p.m.

The Lions refreshment tent opens daily at 12 p.m. so you enjoy a beverage while you enjoy the daily entertainment.

The Waterfront Festival is the main fundraiser for the Lions Club of Cobourg so please support our vendors who contribute to the Lions in an effort to offset the many cost associated with putting on this annual event.

Lions members will also be selling raffle tickets for a draw to be held on July 3. Tickets are $5 each and you have a chance to win either: 1st prize of $3,000, 2nd prize of $1,500 or 3rd prize $500. Only 2,000 tickets have been printed so please ensure you buy a ticket so we can continue to support local charities and organizations.

That’s about it for now, hope to see you at the waterfront. If it continues to rain, we may be offering Ark rides.

Lion George