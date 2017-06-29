Canada 150? Getoutahere!

For someone who has reached an age where memory is occasionally suspect, I can see the scene as though it was yesterday when, in fact, it was 62 years ago this coming Thursday; disembarking from the Empress of France (very appropriate) at Quebec City, stepping onto Canada’s shore on the first day of the rest of my life.

Immigrant 393, young, naive (this was the 1950s), unworldly. Looking up the hill to the Chateau Frontenac, a voice in my head saying, ‘Go for it.’, leading me to the hotel’s plush bar and the drink d’jour – rye and ginger ale – raising my glass in a silent toast to an unknown future and my new country.

What a difference a day makes – well, 22,568 of them, give or take – realizing how fortunate I am to have been part of the 150 years the country is celebrating this coming Saturday. All these years later, Quebec City and Montreal are my favourite Canadian cities, their streets oozing history but, beyond their city limits, is the rest of this fabulous country – most of which I have been fortunate to have experienced from ‘Bonavista to Vancouver Island, from the Arctic circle to the Great Lakes waters.’ to borrow from The Travellers’ song. But as I thought more about Canada 150 – marking the day the Canadian Confederation was created, ‘the British North America Act that became law in 1867’, as stated by our present government - the more I realized how way off the mark it is. This is 2017. Why are we celebrating an event from colonial days, suggesting this country only has 150 years of its history to acknowledge – when Montreal, this year, is celebrating 375 years of its history. Hmmm, something wrong there. Was it closed, insular Ottawa minds that gave a knee-jerk reaction to the 150 suggestion? “Quick! Any ideas anyone?”

Canada and its Aboriginal population has been a part of our country since well before the day in 1534 when Jacques Cartier first landed at the Gaspé Peninsular and erected a cross; since the time of the Battle of Quebec in 1690, Louisbourg in 1745 and Montcalm and Wolfe on the Heights of Abraham in 1759. And the 2017 Battle for Victoria Park in Cobourg (just checking you’re still with me).

Canada is far more than than signing a few documents sloughing us off as a ‘Dominion’. Canada has almost shrugged off the British yoke, acknowledging instead what it has become; a vital, exciting, unique country. What we should be celebrating on July 1 is the magnificence of Newfoundland, the uniqueness of Quebec, the beauty of the Maritimes, the vitality of Ontario, the vastness of Central Canada and the ever changing British Columbia. We should be celebrating the people of our country; the Indigenous peoples, farmers, office workers, those keeping our transportation running, doctors, nurses, actors, our military, writers, artists – those who attempt to interpret our country. To see us in all our magnificence – without a doubt, the very best country in which to live.

I have so many wonderful memories of Canada – standing beside the lighthouse at the most easterly point of Newfoundland and Canada; the absolute silence of the Arctic tundra; sleeping under the stars in British Columbia; watching bald-headed eagles gliding off Vancouver Island; a walk in the daylight of Inuvik’s mid-night; standing on the quay in Quebec City 62 years ago.

Canada Day 150? Getoutahere!

Let’s celebrate our real history. I’ll drink to that – but not rye and ginger, thank you very much.

Grahame Woods, a retired mental-health counsellor and Gemini-winning television playwright, lives in Cobourg. He can be reached at ggwoods@sympatico.ca