Build a model iron-ore car July 7

As part of Canada Week in Cobourg, July 7 has been designated Iron Ore Car Day.

The team of volunteers who restored that car and placed it at its current location just northeast of the marina building deserve a lot of credit for preserving a piece of Cobourg’s history.

And George Parker — who built the outdoor working model railway, which is such a popular attraction at the Sifton-Cook Heritage Centre — will make it a day to remember for 150 lucky children.

In honour of the 150 (give or take) iron-ore cars built by legendary businessman James Crossen 150 years ago, Parker has put together 150 model iron-ore car kits for 150 young visitors as part of the fun of the day.

Cobourg Museum Foundation board member Mary Dunphy said that a big day is planned from 1 to 7 p.m. in the Esplanade parking lot adjacent to the historic display, with music, contests, demonstrations and Parker on hand to share stories about the Crossen Car Works.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Corktown Fiddlers ensemble from 3 to 4 p.m., Dunphy said. And from 5 to 6 p.m., you can enjoy the melodies of Mel Blaker, who often entertains at the Sifton-Cook centre.

“The highlight of the day will be the opportunity for 150 lucky visitors to build and take home their own model iron-ore car,” she stated.

“Using glue, screws, and nuts and bolts, the assembly process will take about an hour, all materials provided free.”

Building sessions will be conducted hourly, each accommodating up to 24 builders. Children under 10 are welcome, but will need to bring an adult helper.

To reserve a spot for your child, call the Sifton-Cook centre at 905-373-7222 and leave your name and phone number. You will be called back to arrange a time.

