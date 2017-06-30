Bioblitz planned for July 8

The Willow Beach Field Naturalists are hoping their July 8 overnight Northumberland Bioblitz at Peter’s Woods Provincial Nature Reserve will be an annual event.

Beginning at 10 a.m. July 8, members (and volunteers from the community, they hope) will find and identify as many species of plants and animals as possible in a specific area over a 24-hour period.

The event is free to anyone to come for any length of time or for the whole thing, club member Tim Tottenham said (though, if they stay overnight, no camping is permitted).

Tottenham described the project a “going out with specialist and learning what is out there in the way of plants, insects, birds, animals and trees. The information gathered is recorded and sent off to Ontario Nature.”

The idea is explained more fully at http://www.ontariobioblitz.ca/about-us.html, he said.

The group is keen on the idea of an annual bioblitz, Tottenham said, though they may try other spots in future years.

“Peter’s Woods Provincial Park was chosen because of its connection with Willow Beach. We have volunteers who go out and maintain the park and keep an eye on it during the year.”

The 2017 bioblitz at that location is a go, rain or shine, and volunteers of all ages are welcome. And though drop-ins are welcome, he strongly advises registering in advance for the guided educational walks to guarantee a spot.

To get to Peter’s Woods, located north of Centreton, go east on County Road 9 past County Road 45, where it becomes County Road 29. Continue east on 29 to MacDonald Road (a right-hand turn opposite Macklin Cemetery). Peter’s Woods is not far to the south on the east side. If you come to a sharp right turn in the road, you’ve gone too far.

You can keep up-to-date on this event at their Facebook page (ihttps://www.facebook.com/Northumberlandbioblitz/).

For more information, you can contact Chris at 905-396-5124 or northumberandbioblitz@gmail.com.