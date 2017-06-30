Big plans for Venture 13 in Cobourg

COBOURG -

In the case of Venture 13, Cobourg chief administrative officer Stephen Peacock insists that this is a lucky number.

The project has gained that working title because it is located in Building 13 at Northam Industrial Park. Peacock considers it a perfect storm of circumstances coming together to produce a winning proposition — an available building that seems ideal, a strategy that promises economic growth and auspicious financial figures that make all parties come out ahead.

Venture 13 will be an accelerator hub for new start-up businesses, offering what is known as a soft landing with shared technical workspace and supportive resources.

It’s been a project the Town of Cobourg and Cobourg Police Services have been working on alongside the Northumberland Community Futures Corporation. And CFDC executive director Wendy Curtis said in an interview that the idea draws on the latest rural-revolution thinking that has seen innovation-enterprise thrive in similar communities like Whitby and Picton.

“What is needed locally is a fully synchronized innovation-driven enterprise-attraction strategy that puts Northumberland on the map,” Curtis said.

The CFDC already has connections with entrepreneurs, such as the participants in their annual N100 contest that sees at least 30 start-ups apply each year and the 20 start-ups in their N1M portfolio.

“Our organization has been driven for many years on an innovation track,” she said.

“We need to diversify our economy, and we need to do it in a strategic, focused manner.”

More and more of the focus these days is tech. It’s the future, she said — “We have to be part of that, or we will be left behind.”

If we have that technology here, Peacock added, that keeps the jobs and the expertise here.

Another bonus: though 69% of Canadian tech firms have four or fewer employees, those jobs are higher-paying jobs.

Start-ups need certain things to get that start, and the CFDC can provide most of them — such as early-stage risk capital, expertise, mentoring, and a supportive community of entrepreneurs, investors, industrial partners and advisors.

They also need proximity to downtown Toronto and an opportunity to set down roots, buy a home, raise a family — “quality of life,” Peacock summed up, and Northumberland does offer that.

That is what Silicon Valley has. It’s a beautiful series of small towns with leafy trees, two-storey main-street buildings, parks and neighbourhoods about a one-hour train ride away from San Francisco.

The one missing piece in the puzzle is that soft landing. That’s where Venture 13 comes in — not a permanent location, Peacock said, so much as a launching pad.

Organizers are grateful to Port Hope for beginning to explore this idea with the incubator approach at the Idea Hub.

“They had probably 20 to 22 clients, and about 90% were our start-up clients. They had that soft landing, but not an integrated strategy,” Curtis noted.

Still, she said, “it proved there’s an interest in the start-up community in the Northumberland area. We are leveraging that into this model, and I do celebrate the risk our colleagues in Port Hope took. Without their doing that, we might not have realized the potential pathway in Northumberland.”

At Venture 13, the town’s economic-development department will relocate there, as will the Northumberland Manufacturing Association and the CFDC. And Peacock said that other partners can be drawn in as needed to enhance the support-and-learning aspect for these aspiring start-ups.

“The other critical piece here — which I think is a smart play by the town — is that the town owns the building. They own that asset, and they’re repurposing it,” Curtis said.

The empty building was costing the town up to $70,000 each year to maintain, while producing no revenue.

“By putting their own departments in there, by putting us in there, and business services and police up there, there’s cost recovery. The building will be sustained by the tenants, entrepreneurs and other activities,” she continued.

“And we are taking the money we’re spending today, and spending it smarter.”

“When each client comes in, there’s a contract so we know what it is they are trying to achieve,” Peacock said.

“All the players who are the experts will help them achieve it.”

“Where are they now, where do they want to go — we look at the options. Sometimes we have the connections, sometimes our colleagues have them. We help nurture them forward,” Curtis added.

With the strategy in place, they have begun looking at the design elements of Building 13.

“We want it to be an exciting place, and all the bones are there,” Curtis said.

There will be smooth cement floors and windows all around for natural light, plus an area where members of the community can plug in their computers and work.

Peacock listed offices, work stations, seminar rooms and break-out rooms for discussion, as well as a wonderful bonus. The building formerly housed the Transcom call centre, so it already has town-owned fibre-optic infrastructure and power back-up.

Curtis said the lecture hall is a crucial component. It can be used for professional development not just for entrepreneurs but for the community at large, she said — “the advancement or enhancement of intellectual capacity in the community, personally and professionally.”

They have letters of support from UOIT and Fleming, Peacock added, and the NMA is looking forward to having this asset for things like training sessions.

So-called hot offices and meeting rooms will be available, he said.

“If you are starting a business in your basement and want to meet with a financial officer or bank, you don’t want to do it in your basement. You can sign up for a meeting room, and also have counselling beforehand.

“Or if you need an office to be quiet and make phone calls, sign it up — the centre in Ottawa calls them telephone booths, and they sign out on a 45-minute basis.”

Curtis hopes to see an innovation lab, with equipment that can be made accessible to the community, like laser cutters and 3D printers — perhaps in the longer term, she said.

“But the big thing is, we want a culture of creativity.”

That was another thing they saw at the Bayview Centre in Ottawa — formerly a municipal building where they repaired cars.

“You could feel that,” Peacock stated.

“The pulse in the building, the energy in the building was fun and exciting. You could tell people are optimistic,” Curtis added.

Cobourg council has approved the project in principle, and Peacock and his team have done a business analysis of the whole thing. In May, a $400,000 Federal Collaborative Economic Development Program grant was approved.

It’s a two-storey building with about 15,000 sq. ft. per floor, and second-floor space is reserved for the Cobourg Police Service to house their business-services sector.

“Right now, the police business unit is doing very well, always creating a good return for the citizens of Cobourg. But it’s bursting at the seams where they are,” Peacock said.

“This will allow them growth, and they have lots of potential for growth.”

These revenues come primarily from the criminal background checks that are increasingly required for employment and volunteer opportunities. They typically raise about $1-million a year, and there’s the potential for even more.

Instead of paying rent, the police service will assist with capital construction that will enhance this town asset.

“And we are leveraging Federal and provincial funding to increase the value of that building,” he said.

Meanwhile, he estimates about $90,000 a year in revenues through tenancy and usage of the building that will cover such costs as utilities, maintenance and even taxes.

“There’s quite a lot of excitement,” Curtis said — “anybody we talk to wants to be part of it. People are giving time, resources and, in some cases, equipment. They are excited about what this could mean for our future — not just in Cobourg, but Northumberland.”

Although, Peacock noted, there is certainly great potential for strategic alliances such as Downtown Vitalization.

“What a great opportunity for second and third storeys, these one-to-four-person businesses,” he pointed out.

“Because our economic-development department is right there, we have the connection.”

“And for us, our connection is not exclusively to the Town of Cobourg. Our attitude is, Northumberland has a population of just over 80,000. We’re one community,” Curtis said.

There are increasing numbers of initiatives at the county level that are driven regionally, not individually, Peacock agreed.

“We have all sorts of partners, and this will only strengthen relationships.”

Peacock has assembled a team of engineers and architects led by Rino Piccini, and they are meeting more frequently to finalize the design. Curtis said they expect to be able to issue an RFP in September and memoranda of understanding in October — with occupancy by January.

“We have secured almost all the funding for Phase 1. There’s more space that could be developed as we go,” Peacock said.

“We own the infrastructure, and have a strong enough business plan that we can support the project.”

“Not all the Ts are crossed, but the strategy is sound,” Curtis declared.

