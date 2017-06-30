Benefit golf event set for July 9

A charity golf tournament at Ash Brook Golf Club is planned July 9 for Joe Mitchell and Dwayne Gordon, who were involved in a serious accident in downtown Port Hope.

At this time, Joe remains in hospital as he has for the past month, while Dwayne is recovering at home. This traumatic event has taken an extensive emotional and financial toll on both men and their families, and friends are rallying around to help.

Sign up by July 4 for a day of golf, light lunch, auctions, door prizes and 50-50 draws at Ash Brook on July 9. Your $75-per-person registration includes 18 holes of golf, power cart and light lunch.

There is a prize for the first-place winner, and mini-putt is available for the little ones at $10 per person.

Businesses and individuals can sponsor a hole for a minimum donation of $100, and organizers are hoping for prizes to be donated for the silent auction or door prizes.

If you can help with this, contact Keith Colterman (905-441-2205) in the evenings or Chantal Henderson (905-396-4617) during the day.

To reserve your tournament spot and tee time, contact Ash Brook at 905-885-8546 or visit http://www.ashbrookgolfclub.com/.