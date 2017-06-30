NORTHUMBERLAND -

With the recent departure of James Campbell, the Art Gallery of Northumberland has announced that Olinda Casimiro has taken on the duties of director.

Casimiro was previously director of finance and administration at the Robert McLaughlin Gallery in Oshawa, which she joined in 1994. She brings a strong administrative background to the Cobourg gallery as a Carleton University graduate with certificates in professional management from UOIT and human-resource management from Queen’s University.

Her professional and volunteer resume includes work with Arts Build Ontario, Ontario Nonprofit Networks, the Ontario Association of Art Galleries and the Living Room Community Art Studio.

The announcement stated that Casimiro is committed to the positive role that the arts play in the community.

“I am passionate about being a part of an organization that is not just a place where one gathers but a place where opportunity for a new way of seeing exists, a place where public engagement is at the centre of its programs and a place that inspires, promotes and supports its communities,” she said in the announcement.

“I am interested in connecting people with art.”

Casimiro said she is excited to be part of the gallery, and looks forward to working with board members, staff and volunteers – and to meeting community partners and welcoming visitors from near and far.

In a recent newsletter, the gallery announced Campbell’s resignation due to serious health issues.

“We thank him for his time at the gallery and the talent and enthusiasm he executed in programming during his time in the director position,” it said.

“He is currently spending time with is family, and we wish him well in his recover and future professional pursuits.”