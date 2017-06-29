Alnwick/Haldimand is supporting the expansion of natural gas along the north shore of Lake Ontario within its boundaries.

The municipal council will also provide a financial contribution to supporting the Union Gas’s application to the Ontario government’s Natural Gas Grant Program, according to the resolution moved by Councillor Ray Benns and Councillor Sherry Gibson at the most recent council session.

The financial contribution is “equivalent to the property tax that would be recovered on the new natural gas infrastructure for a period of 10 years, as per the natural grant program requirements,” states the resolution.

Council considers the expansion of the source of energy “a key strategic priority” that provides an economic advantage to farms, businesses and residents, at the same time allowing those groups access to a lower-carbon energy source which helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A map shows the proposed gas line expansion along Station Road (south of Brimley Road South) to Lakeshore Road west and along it to just beyond Killdeer Crescent, as well as south from Lakeshore Road on Keewatin Road, Nawautin Drive North and North Shore Road.

The financial contribution is $5,000 for the 10-year period, says township treasurer Arryn McNichol.

It is “a requirement of the grant” and does not involve the school or county portion of the taxes, he stated in an e-mail.

