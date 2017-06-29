A special bread pudding recipe for Canada Day

I thought for a July 1 recipe I would do a dessert.

I concluded that many would be barbecuing and I don’t need to tell you again how to grill a steak or flip a burger. So, dessert it is.

Now, this time of year it would be almost un-Canadian not to include strawberries. I remember going to strawberry dinners in church basements. After the main meal, large bowls of luscious berries were set on the tables along with pitchers of cream and bowls of sugar. That was plain and simple and really good.

A few years ago I did a recipe for strawberry shortcake using a biscuit. Another cook took it up and won a prize at a country fair. On Father’s Day my wife surprised me with a strawberry cheesecake that was, well, damned good.

So, with all those ideas running through my head it was difficult to come up with a plan, but, I wanted something that would be over the top tasty, yet simple and quick to make. (I know how busy you are)

So, here it is — strawberry and cheese bread pudding, very Canadian and very much traditional comfort food.

As in all recipes, you could change it a bit. You could use honey or maple syrup for the sweetener. I did not put any liquor/liqueur/wine in the recipe, but alcohol is a taste catalyst and could be used.

I think a little white wine, some Madeira, a jigger of orange liqueur or shot of Baileys would perk up the flavour. Choose just one, not all of them.

Whatever you decide, have some great local strawberries and have a great Canada Day.

Note: I have seen half of our 150 Canada Days

STRAWBERRY & CHEESE BREAD PUDDING

Ingredients

8 oz. Cream cheese, room temp.

1 Cup Sugar

3 large Fresh eggs

2 Cups Whole milk

1/2 Cup Cream, 35%

1 Tbsp. Vanilla extract

10 Cups White bread cubed about 1”

2 Cups Fresh strawberries, quartered

Garnish

1 Cup sliced strawberries

Whipped cream

Method

Preheat oven to 350F and lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking pan.

In a large bowl, cream together cream cheese and sugar until fluffy. Beat in eggs, mixing at medium speed until very smooth, then slowly blend in milk, cream and vanilla extract. Dump all bread cubes and strawberries into the bowl and turn gently with a spatula to allow the bread to soak up the liquid. Pour into prepared pan and gently smooth into an even layer. If strawberries come out in a bunch, you can simply relocate them by pressing them into other areas of the pudding.

Bake for 35- 40 minutes, until pudding springs back slightly when you touch the top and the top begins to turn golden.

Cool for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Garnish with sliced berries & whipped cream.

Note: You could also use individual 1 cup ramekins.

