Fire deemed suspicious in Cramahe Twp.

A house was badly damaged after a fire on Penryn Road south of Castleton at around 8 p.m. this past Friday.

Two boys out for a bike ride spotted heavy smoke coming from the home and cycled back to their house to call for help. When fire crews arrived, flames were coming from the west end of the house in addition to the heavy smoke.

Northumberland OPP were contacted by Cramahe Fire Department around at 8:20 p.m. The Ontario Fire Marshal was also contacted and attended to assist in the investigation. The fire scene was secured by police but has since been released.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, which was knocked down quickly by Cramahe firefighters. The investigation is ongoing by the Northumberland OPP Crime Unit as the fire was deemed suspicious by the fire department.

Damage is estimated to be in excess of $200,000.