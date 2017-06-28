Chrissy Teigen laughs off onstage nip slip

Fans attending a John Legend concert at Madison Square Garden got a little more of a show than they planned for.

During a set at MSG's theatre in New York City Tuesday night, Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen joined him onstage for his 2006 single “Slow Dance” when things got a little R-rated.

While the model and Lip Sync Battle Co-host Teigen performed some sultry moves on her hubby, her breast popped out of her slinky black number for all to see, MTV UK reported.

Moving at practically the speed of light, Legend swiftly fixed covered Teigen up in the middle of singing his song.

Seemingly unphased by the brief flash of skin, Teigen grabbed the mic and gave the crowd a cheeky “sorry” before the pair laughed off the entire thing.

This wouldn’t be the first time Teigen has had a wardrobe malfunction. Earlier this year, Teigen suffered another nip slip during the live broadcast of the Super Bowl.

“Boom goes the dynamite,” Teigen responded on Twitter.

At last year’s American Music Awards, Teigen wore a dress with slits so high up the thigh, that her nether regions went on display when she propped her leg to pose.