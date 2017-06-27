NORFOLK COUNTY, ONTARIO – “I’d say we’re in a league of our own in this area.”

Lydia Tomek, head winemaker at Burning Kiln Winery, isn’t one to hold back on her opinions. Not about wine. Not about agriculture. And not about the job her team of women do at Burning Kiln winery near Long Point, on the north shore of Lake Erie.

Winemaking is traditionally a male dominated profession. But Burning Kiln is heavily tilted toward the female side of the equation, with six of the most senior employees being women.

“I think women are better workers and are more creative and more flexible,” Tomek tells me on the sunny patio of her winery near the shores of Lake Erie, just up the hill from Turkey Point Beach. “Forget equal pay, we should be paid more.”

Tomek notes that the women of Burning Kiln (I’m thinking they need a hashtag, maybe #WOBKROCK or something) are different ages and are at different stages of their lives. She has a young child at home to worry about.

“But it is a bit of a sisterhood. We’re all very supportive of each other, and as a woman it’s extra special to have that around me.”

Burning Kiln general manager Karen Matthews said she hired Tomek because of her skills, not because of her sex.

“I love Lydia because of her commitment and her passion for the craft. It wasn’t designed to be this way, and we have a strong ownership group of men who are behind us. But it is nice to have these women around.”

For Tomek and Matthews, and for the other folks who make wine here, it’s really about the product. And it’s absolutely first-rate, some of the best wine you’ll find in Canada.

The Lake Erie region isn’t as well known as other wine-growing areas of the country, but the good soil and warm conditions (it’s often a couple degrees warmer here than in Niagara and the good weather tends to last a little longer in the fall and come earlier in spring) make it possible to grow excellent wine.

“I think we’re at the early stages of something big that’s going to happen here,” Tomek said. “This is an area with a lot of farmers. They have a great deal of pride and they work hard and have a tremendous love for the land. That’s a recipe for creating something beautiful. I think there’s huge potential.”

Matthews said the property was a tobacco farm prior to it being purchased by its current owners. One of the owners, Mike McArthur, thought about making wine on the property and had the soil tested.

“A bit later the soil testing folks called him and said, “Are you sitting down? Because we think you’re sitting on the next great wine-growing area of Ontario.”

Other wineries are popping up in the area, including Golden Leaf and Inasphere, which is just steps from Burning Kiln on a pretty stretch of road that rises and falls on bluffs that line the north shore of Lake Erie.

It’s also a growing area for craft beer. In keeping with the theme, one of the major players is Blue Elephant in Simcoe, where the owner and brew master are both women.

“There were four women and 15 guys in my brewing class at Niagara College,” said brew master Sarah Fritch. “But some women I know were the only woman in a class of 19.”

Fritch said she’s been told she’d run into resistance in the male-dominated world of beer but that it hasn’t happened.

Probably a bigger issue than skeptical men is convincing folks in a small town to give up Old Vienna and Molson Export for grapefruit-flavoured Radlers or hoppy India Pale Ales, said Blue Elephant owner Heather Pond. But they’re moving things in the right direction. They also take advantage of living in what some call Ontario’s garden, a region that grows everything from luscious, red strawberries to sweet corn to Chinese goji berries. Pond and Fritch recently brewed up some beer with rhubarb that was plucked from Pond’s garden.

Another growing craft beer spot is over in the town of Langton, called Hometown Brewing Co. It’s more of a male-oriented operation, but they also like to do things a little differently, including using local blueberries in their Blueberry Saison beer. Unlike some beer I’ve had with fruit added, this one is not too sweet but also not overly bitter, and it goes down nicely as we sit on the patio outside the Sandbar on the Beach in Turkey Point, a few short steps from Lake Erie.

“A lot of guys aren’t quite sure, but they say they’ll try a little,” said co-owner Tommy De Vos. “Then they come back a few minutes later, looking a little sheepish, and say, ‘Hey, can I have another one of those blueberry beers?’”

De Vos said Hometown is even planting their own hops to use in the beer-making process.

Following my visit with DeVos I head back to Burning Kiln for a fantastic dinner on their patio. They don’t have a restaurant on site but they bring in a well-equipped food truck that serves everything from perfect beef tenderloin to vegetable lasagna.

They recently opened new event space behind the winery that can be used for weddings or special meetings or concerts, such as the one Canadian guitarist Liona Boyd played recently. I didn’t hear Boyd play but they did have a fun duo playing classic rock tunes during our patio meal.

After my dinner it’s across the street to Long Point Eco-Adventures, where they have a variety of small cabins and large canvas tents for luxury or glamorous camping, also known as “glamping.” My unit is warm, bright and cozy, with a lovely bed, a polished wood floor, good Wi-Fi signal and a nice bathroom. There’s also a cool outdoor shower, too.

Other cabins are fashioned out of wood and come in a variety of sizes. Some are quite small and aimed at mountain bikers who come to try out the 50 km’s of trails they have on offer. Others have a private bath and are considerably more space.

In addition to mountain-biking, Long Point Eco-Adventure workers can set you up with kayaking, axe-throwing (which has become quite the trend in Canada), mushroom foraging and fishing. They also have an extensive zip-line set up with eight lines, plus two suspension bridges, 14 platforms and a 12-metre high rappelling experience. On top of that there’s a night observatory (there are no cities nearby so there’s very little artificial light to interfere with your star-gazing), and they’re building a new café on site.

Long Point general manager Karen Matthews (the same Matthews who is GM across the road at Burning Kiln, as if she didn’t have enough to do running a winery) said it’s an ideal spot for corporate events and team-building exercises, as well as a fun getaway spot for active travellers.

“It’s great because you can do things like bike-riding or zip-lining in the day, and then at night go across the way for dinner and some great wine,” one visitor told me as we sat around an after-dinner campfire.

“It’s super-fun at night,” Matthews told me. “The bugs are below you so they’re not an issue, and the fireflies are dancing in the air. You feel like you’re kind of sliding off into the abyss, but it’s a lot of fun.”

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: https://www.norfolktourism.ca/, https://www.ontariossouthwest.com/

