PORT HOPE -

The recent heavy rainfall that blanketed the region has forced the Ruth Clarke Activity Centre in Port Hope to close due to water damage.

A press release from the municipality, however, stated that plans are in place to move regularly scheduled seniors’ programming to other facilities to ensure minimal disruption.

“We have determined that water was entering the building, because the facility’s sump pump is tied into the street’s storm water system and that system was at capacity on Friday,” director of parks, recreation and culture Jim McCormack stated in the news bulletin.

“We are assessing the damage as we work through the remediation of the affected areas at the centre. Department staff will continue to update the public throughout the process.”

Municipal staff noticed the water spilling in from behind the walls on Friday morning, and moved quickly to begin transferring equipment and technology off of the floors and away from the flooded areas. A professional restoration company is assisting with the clean-up and repairs as required.

Meanwhile, community-development program manager Julia Snoek acknowledged the importance of the centre’s programming to local residents.

“We are making every effort to ensure that many programs are going ahead, as scheduled, in different locations,” Snoek said.

“With the summer-camp programs launching next week, we will have all hands on deck to continue to run as many of the seniors’ activities as we can, given the limited spaces available.”

During clean-up, the centre’s seniors co-ordinator Emily McCormack has been temporarily relocated from the Mill Street South facility to the Jack Burger Sports Complex on Highland Drive. She can be reached at 905-885-2474 ext. 3222 or rclarkecentre@porthope.ca.

An amended schedule of activities has been drawn up and posted at the Ruth Clarke Activity Centre for Seniors webpage www.porthope.ca/ruth-clarke-activity-centre-for-seniors.