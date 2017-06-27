No fee increase for new drivers: MPP

There’s a back-and-forth debate about whether the Ontario Liberal government is planning to hike the costs for first-time drivers on July 1 or not.

Last week, Conservative Party Leader Patrick Brown issued a media release stating that “first-time drivers hoping to get a G-1 license will find themselves spending more as this fee will increase to $23.25 on July 1.”

Brown said this was “quietly snuck into a regulation” by the “Wynne Liberals.” He also said truck drivers, school bus drivers, ambulance drivers “and many others” were also going to see increases for Class A through F licences.

When asked to comment, Northumberland-Quinte West Liberal MPP Lou Rinaldi said there wasn’t going to be an increase for first-time drivers.

In an e-mail in response to questions from this newspaper, Rinaldi stated that he wanted to be “very clear that there will be absolutely no increase for drivers completing their G1 and M1 knowledge tests on July 1

“The fee for G1 and M1 knowledge tests will continue to be $15.75.“

Rinaldi added that “Patrick Brown and his Conservative Party have been making false claims about how much it will cost you to drive in Ontario come July 1.”

Rinaldi did, however, agree that commercial driver licences are going up, as Brown said.

“Part of road safety is ensuring that commercial drivers are properly tested and licenced. This is why, in addition to introducing Mandatory Entry-Level Training (MELT), MTO has updated the knowledge and road tests for all commercial licences (A, B, C, D, E and F) to ensure new commercial drivers can demonstrate the knowledge and skills needed to drive safely. The cost associated with this change will only apply to commercial drivers,” Rinaldi stated.

Rinaldi’s office provided this further clarification: “Just to reiterate, the cost associated with the changes in testing, licensing and fees will only apply to commercial drivers, not to the G1 or M1 as Mr. Brown has indicated in his press release.”

Conservative MP and Transportation Critic Michael Harris, meantime, issued this further news release on the subject.

“Kathleen Wynne and Steven Del Duca got caught red-handed trying to secretly hike drivers’ licence fees on Canada Day. Now they’re panicked and desperately scrambling to explain why they’re making first-time drivers pay more to earn their freedom and independence. This is nothing more than Wynne Liberal spin.

“The regulation is written clear as day. It is going to cost more to write knowledge tests in Ontario. If this doesn’t end up happening, it’s only because the Ontario PCs raised the alarm bells, and the Liberals scrambled to find a loophole and a way out.”

vmacdonald@postmedia.com