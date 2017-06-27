MPP Rinaldi announces investment in schools

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Schools in the riding of Northumberland-Quinte West will receive $6.4-million for repairs and renewal projects, especially those of the green kind, local MPP Lou Rinaldi announced in Port Hope on Tuesday morning.

Standing in the foyer of the Port Hope High School and Dr. MS Hawkins Senior Public School facility, Rinaldi told officials from the public school board in Nothumberland who were in attendance that they would be receiving just over $2.1-million to make school facilities a better place in which students can learn.

Technology that is good for the environment, including solar and geothermal, are among the types of projects he expects will go ahead at schools in his riding, Rinaldi said.

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board chair Cathy Abraham said the board and students have a commitment to environmental issues and she was appreciative of the money her board will be able to use to improve places where students spend a great deal of their time.

The Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board will receive $528,690, stated a media release from Rinaldi’s office.

The fund from which these allotments were announced support “retrofit projects that reduce energy use in schools, including installing energy-efficient windows, lights and furnaces,” the release also stated.

The rest of the funding Rinaldi announced for his riding will go to schools in the Quinte West region.

