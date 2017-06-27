COBOURG -

New economic-development activity in Cobourg is coming along, Mayor Gil Brocanier said at Cobourg council Monday, both from new sources and from development of existing sources.

One new source Brocanier mentioned is the construction of a plant that manufactures prefabricated building components. This should begin soon on the five acres of land in Lucas Point that the company purchased, he said, and it is expected they will hire 15 employees.

The Form Solutions packaging company has had locations in Cobourg and Port Hope, but they have decided to consolidate at their Division Street location in Cobourg. Brocanier commended Lakefront Utilities, saying the company decided to consolidate in Cobourg because of preferable energy costs. The move will bring 15 to 20 jobs to the community.

Based in Toronto, William Academy is moving into the former CDCI West building. It will be a third campus, joining their locations in North York and downtown Toronto.

Their website says the facility is an international high school for students in Grades 7 through 12 that boasts two gyms, a dance studio and music room.

The school can accommodate 1,000 students, it says, with an on-campus dormitory that can house about 200.

“Williams Academy Coburg (sic) is only 300 metres from one of the nicest beach fronts in Ontario. In fact, Elton John’s mother-in-law has a place overlooking the beach,” it said.

For the international students they specialize in, the site said, Cobourg is a great place to learn about Canadian culture, “in such an historical city which has every Canadian sport such as skating and many cultural events throughout the year.”

For now, Brocanier said, they have begun with 25 students, and they are in the market to hire teachers.

cnasmith@postmedia.com