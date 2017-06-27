Justin Bieber took to Instagram to praise rapper Drake in a heartfelt post.

The Sorry singer had nothing but good words to say about the 'Hotline Bling' singer in a post on the social media site on Monday in which he labelled the rapper a “legend” and declared he was “the best of our generation”.

The declaration coincided with Drake taking to the stage to host the NBA Awards in New York City on Monday night.

Bieber posted a throwback picture of the rapper with the caption: “More than a rapper, a culture shifter and legend”, and also called him the “best of our generation”.

It’s unknown what prompted Bieber’s gushing outburst, but the pair worked closely together when they collaborated on the Love Yourself singer’s 2012 track Right Here and both artists appear on DJ Khaled’s new album, Grateful.

Last week, the pop star posted a throwback collage on Instagram, this time, a mugshot from when he was arrested in 2014 on a DUI charge for driving his Lamborghini whilst under the influence.

“Mugshot #jailsnotacoolplacetobe, #notfun #neveragain,” he captioned the snap.

Justin is currently on the European leg of his Purpose World Tour.