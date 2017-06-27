COBOURG -

Artist Katriona Dean is putting the finishing touches on her latest street piano in Cobourg.

Dean has been working on the artwork since this past Saturday for the Keys To Our Town initiative. It’s her fifth year for creating the artwork and this year she has kept up the animal theme and is creating a polar bear piano in celebration of Canada 150.

“I chose the polar bear, but I was originally going to do the beaver because it helped shape the Canadian economy in the early days,” she said while taking a short break.

“With all the articles on global warming and the decline of the North Pole I really wanted to shine the light on the polar bear to really help us realize we really have to look after them if we are going to keep them.

“With the polar caps melting unfortunately there is not enough food up there for them because they can’t get on the icebergs because they are melting and they are not good at catching fish, they are good at catching seals.”

Dean is calling on the help of people to name the polar bear piano. E-mail her at info@katrionadean.com

Dean started on the project in Trenton, but is now working feverishly to complete the project for this upcoming weekend.

“I’ve had some people ask in the past about how I work and what the process is so this give people an opportunity to see it in action,” she said.

This by far is her biggest project she’s worked on during the five years in downtown Cobourg at the corner of King Street East and McGill streets.

“It involves a tremendous amount of sweat blood and tears,” Dean remarked. “But it really gives people an opportunity to see how much love they get and hopefully bring more people out to enjoy them.”

Admitting this year it’s a bit “overwhelming in a good way,” it’s the drive that keeps her going towards the completion.

“I really wanted it to pop for Canada 150 and kind of take the piano into another realm,” she said.

The piano will be ready for July 1 and will be out until September.

