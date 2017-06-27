Born and raised in Cobourg, Tara Collins recently returned to her home community to make a special donation to Northumberland Hills Hospital.

As manager of Medical Image Wigs, she dropped into the Lions and Lioness Cancer and Supportive Care Clinic to present 10 wigs, 10 hats and one head scarf to the unit.

Medical Image Wigs was founded in 1998 by Lora Collins, who was also there for the presentation.

With a background in hairdressing, Lora Collins was keenly aware of the demand for natural-looking wigs and hairpieces for those living with temporary or permanent hair loss. And with her background in Cobourg, Tara Collins was instrumental in the decision to make the donation.

NORTHUMBERLAND – Organizers of the third annual Bike Up Northumberland remind you that, though the event is on Sept. 9, early-bird sign-up prices are in effect until July 31.

Sign up now and pay $50, compared to a $60 registration from Aug. 1 to Sept. 8 and a $75 registration on the day of the event.

And as a bonus, early-bird sign-ups are entered into the draw for a $600 barbecue generously donated by event sponsors Home Hardware. The winner’s name will be drawn Aug. 2, with plenty of barbecue season left to enjoy that prize.

This event is a fundraiser for both Campbellford District Memorial Hospital and Northumberland Hills Hospital that sends bikers out on the beautiful Waterfront Trail between Cobourg and Presqu’ile Provincial Park in Brighton. You can choose a 5K, 10K, 25K, 50K or 100K route.

And while a registration fee applies, organizers hope you will also set a fundraising goal for yourself in support of your local hospital.

Register on your own, or create a team with family and friends. Once registered, organizers will help you create your own personal page to share your story and collect donations to help reach your fundraising goal. All donations are tax-deductible, and there are prizes for those who collect at least $150 in pledges.

For more information, or to register, please visit www.bikeup-northumberland.ca.

COBOURG — The Northumberland Hills Hospital Auxiliary volunteers who operate the Petticoat Lane thrift store wish you Happy Canada Day.

The store will be closed July 1, 2 and 3, but they are planning a Happy Canada Day Sale June 30. That’s the day you get 50% off everything (except items priced under $1 and those that already have yellow reduced tags).

The auxiliary members invite you to shop ‘til you drop. You’ll get great savings and, at the same time, support your local hospital in its priority equipment purchases.

The shop is located at 25 Munroe St. in Cobourg (across from the No Frills), and the volunteers thank you for your support in shopping there — and in donating your good used items for their inventory.

COBOURG — If the idea of a strawberry dinner under the tent in Victoria Park sounds great, it’s exactly what’s planned Friday as a Northumberland United Way fundraiser.

Hosted by United Way and the Lions Club of Cobourg the evening before the Waterfront Festival begins, it’s a dinner of salad (potato, macaroni, cucumber-and-tomato or coleslaw, as well as a pickle tray with devilled eggs), rolls, assorted cold cuts and barbecue meatballs, topped off by local strawberries with sponge cake and whipped cream.

It runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lions tent, and craft beer can be purchased through 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 at the door — or $15 in advance if you call 905-372-6955 to reserve yours.

Then, as long as you’re in the park, there’s the free Local Craft Beer Event from 7 to 10 p.m., with local brews and food-truck specialty items (not to mention music by Your Kind of Music).

Participating brewers include Church Key Brewing, William Street Beer Co., Northumberland Hills Brewery, Smithavens Brewing Company, Presqu’ile Craft Brewery and Empire Cider Co.

Net proceeds from this event will support local charities and community organizations.

PORT HOPE — The Hope Agricultural Heritage Club has its own contribution to the July 1 fun in Memorial Park — the Port Hope Antique Tractor Show and Shine.

This will be set up from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Augusta Street side of the park, with trailer parking south of the old Canadian Tire lot.

Judging begins at 1 p.m., and the trophies awarded at 3:30 p.m. for town favourite, longest distance, best restored, best original and largest tractor collection.

For more information, call Jack (905-372-6308), Ron (905-373-7456) or John (905-885-9351).

PORT HOPE — Canada Day hours at the Canadian Fire Fighters Museum in Port Hope are a little unusual — noon to 4 p.m. and also 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This gives you a place to go and something to do as a break from the Canada Day festivities downtown. And the evening hours also offer a handy place to wait for the fireworks display and take advantage of some free Canada Day giveaways.

July 15 is Toy Fire Truck Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring in your favourite toy fire truck to show to the collectors at the museum, and every child under the age of 12 will receive a toy truck to take home. Even if you don’t have a favourite fire truck, you’ll still enjoy the interactive displays and the antique and modern trucks in the collection.

Aug. 12 is the third annual Model Boat Day, when the Kawartha Marine Modellers bring their 24-ft. portable pond to show off their various model boats — and give kids the opportunity to try operating one of four model tugboats.

Entirely run by volunteers, the museum is located at 95 Mill St. S., and admission is by donation. Usual hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., open every day except Wednesdays.

For more information, call 905-885-8985 or visit www.firemuseumcanada.com.

PORT HOPE — School is out, which means it’s time for the folks at Port Hope Public Library to remind you that they offer free one-on-one tutoring in reading, math and French for students through Grade 8 at both branches throughout July and August. Just register in person at either branch (31 Queen St., Port Hope, or 3609 Ganaraska Rd., Garden Hill).

For more information, call 905-885-4712, visit www.phpl.ca or e-mail ahouston@porthope.ca.

NORTHUMBERLAND — The many different activities of the students in Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board schools — both in and out of their classrooms — was the subject of a recent newsletter from communications officer Judy Malfara.

The news included the report of Cobourg Collegiate Institute’s first-ever Inclusive Track and Field Day, which proved to be quite a hit. Students in Learning and Life Skills programs at seven high schools participated in the event, organized in the spirit of the Special Olympics.

Opening Ceremonies included a parade, featuring the Cobourg Pipe and Drum Band leading all the athletes around the track. Athletes proudly displayed their school flags and colours as they joined their peers from CCI, East Northumberland Secondary School, Port Hope High School, Campbellford District High School, Kenner Collegiate Vocational Institute, Clarington Central Secondary School and Crestwood SS.

Local agencies offering support to families also were there to provide information to staff and families, and the day’s light rain did nothing to dampen the spirits of the proud athletes.

A special visitor made a stop at the school to try out the state-of-the-art track, much to the delight of principal Jeff Kawzenuk — Andre De Grasse, who made history at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 by becoming the first Canadian athlete to win Olympic medals in all three sprint events.

The school is proud of its senior boys’ soccer team, who played remarkably well at OFSAA despite the absence of four players. The Wolves qualified for OFSAA by winning the COSSA championship last November.

