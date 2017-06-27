MISSISSAUGA -

Peel Regional Police have released the names of a man and two boys who died in a head-on crash late Sunday night in Mississauga.

Police say the crash occurred around 11 p.m. when the driver of a southbound Mazda on Winston Churchill Blvd., north of Queen Elizabeth Way, crossed the centre median and collided with an oncoming Mercedes.

Canville Roberta, a 40-year-old Mississauga man driving the Mazda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both boys, who died in hospital, were passengers in the Mercedes -- five-year-old Ayon Brown and 13-year-old Keziah Edwards-Young.

Ayon’s mother and driver of the Mercedes, 24-year-old Camall Brown-Williams, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 13-year-old’s sister, Lakeisha Edwards-Brown, was also a passenger in the Mercedes and remains in hospital in critical condition. Her seven-year-old goddaughter was also injured in the crash and remains in stable condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision, have dashboard video footage, or who may have information about the drivers prior to the collision to come forward.