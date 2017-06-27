Search begins for new hospice facility site

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The search is on for a new palliative care site for additional hospice beds in West Northumberland.

A hospice location search committee has been set up.

Currently, there is The Bridge Hospice in Warkworth where the provincial government funds some of the operational costs of three beds.

There is room for an expansion of the existing Warkworth hospice facility but when asked if this was being considered, Community Care Northumberland’s regional community relations co-ordinator Alicia Vandine stated in an e-mail that “at this point, all location options within West Northumberland are open to investigation by the Building Committee.

“Basic criteria for them to consider is that any potential site is between a 1 to 2-acre parcel of land, with municipal water services.”

Community Care Northumberland’s Cobourg office was the site of the May 25 announcement by Dr. Eric Hoskins — Minister of Health and Long-Term Care — of the funding that positioned the agency to proceed with planning and fundraising for a new three-bed Hospice Care Centre.

Operational funding for the additional beds in West Northumberland comes from the Central East LHIN but not, at this point, capital costs of building or acquiring a site.

A media release lays out the status of the site search and capital fundraising underway.

“Comprised of community volunteers and staff, a Pre-Campaign Team has been struck. The role of this team is to put in place the foundation for the capital campaign, including the identification and recruitment of the Campaign Cabinet. Both the capital costs (the building and its equipment) and the additional ongoing operating costs of the Hospice Care Centre will require financial support.

“Pre-campaign team members include Stewart Richardson, Selena Forsyth, Jessica Holt, Sherry Gibson, Trish Baird, Alicia Vandine, and representatives from The Dennis Group, fundraising consulting specialists.

“Meanwhile, a Building Committee has also been struck. Initially, this committee’s role will be to secure an appropriate site, and work toward a conceptual design for the building. Building Committee members include Stewart Richardson (Chair), Art Seymour, Leslie Benson, Ian Lancaster, Ross Quigley, Trish Baird, Cheryl McFarlane and Phil Carter.”

If you have information about a potential site or want to get involved as a volunteer, contact Trish Baird at 1-866-514-5774 or go to hospicecarecentre@commcare.ca.

