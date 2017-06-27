ONtour kicks off in Alderville

Dave Mowat and The Barn Burners perform during the ONtour concert at the Glen Crowe Sports Field on Sunday in Alderville. Other acts included Next Generation Leahy, which opened the show, as well as SweetGrass Band, Brother Sweet Brother and Cale Crowe. Sunday’s show was the first of 23 across the province (each with a different lineup) this summer to celebrate Ontario’s 150th anniversary and doubled as a celebration of Alderville First Nation’s 180th anniversary. Port Hope is also included on the ONtour schedule with an Aug. 12 concert. The lineup hasn’t been announced. Our Lady Peace will headline an Aug. 2 show in Peterborough. See the full schedule at www.ontario.ca/page/ontour-concert-series.