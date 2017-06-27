Newsletter has most current information: Latchford

ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

Some taxpayer complaints that the most recent Alnwick/Haldimand Township newsletter concentrates more on last year than this year is being defended by Deputy Mayor Gail Latchford.

While it seems like a year behind, the “actual” figures of the budget can’t be provided until the year is complete and audit done, she explained.

It is very important to get the actual expenditures “to the people” and this is what the “Annual Ratepayers Report 2016” concentrates although there is some information on the 2017 budget, Latchford added.

The document is “not really the past. It’s the most up to date information financially” and it is council’s commitment to being “open and transparent,” said the councillor who assisted in the compilation of the material.

It includes a pie chart of capital and operating expenses that show the top categories: 41% went to transportation services last year, 28% to protection services, 19% to general government, 10% to recreation and culture.

There is a focus on public works outlining the roadwork undertaken last year and the cost, plus policing cost information that shows in 2016 it cost .39 per person to provide policing services in the township.

Looking to this year, the document looked briefly at fire services with the plan to build a joint facility with Northumberland County in Roseneath, as well as the impact of the Oak Ridges Moraine on development in the township.

The provincial plan covers 45% of the “land mass” in Alnwick/Haldimand and this has “blocked the potential for lot creation, including existing lots of record on unopened road allowances that cannot be developed and are ineligible for severances,” the document to taxpayers states.

“The loss of property tax revenue (due to the Oak Ridge Moraine legislation) since 2001 has been substantial and significant. This is revenue that would have been allocated to operating costs and building capitol,” it continues.

The township council’s concerns have been taken to the provincial government and it is requesting “greater flexibility and diversification of land, which we believe to be essential to the municipality’s prosperity and survival.”

