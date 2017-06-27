Give lawn bowling a try Wednesday night

COBOURG -

The heavy rains this past Friday flooded the Cobourg Lawn Bowling Club greens and forced the cancellation of the scheduled practice and coaching sessions.

The greens dried out enough to enable a club jitney to be held the following day. However, the consequences of the storm were much greater for the Whitby club as they were due to hold the District 14 triples playdowns and their greens did not drain quickly enough to allow play on Saturday.

The organizers made a last minute switch to Oshawa as their greens were playable so the playdowns went ahead as scheduled.

There was only one entry for the ladies and that was the Cobourg team of Baylee van Steijn, Sarah van Steijn and Emmalee Smith so they now go straight into the provincial triples in Hanover on Saturday, July 8.

There were five teams competing in the men’s event including two Cobourg teams and there were mixed results for the teams skipped by Dave Shirley and Bob Bates.

On day one Bates’s team beat Shirley in the all-Cobourg match-up and finished the day 1-1 and Shirley finished 1-2. However, fortune favoured Shirley on day two as his team won their remaining game to finish 2-2 but the Bates team lost their remaining games to finish 1-3.

An Oshawa team led by Paul Twadell was the outright winner winning all four games and qualified for the provincial championships, but Shirley, playing with John Hawryszko and John McKenzie, finished second on a tie break and may still qualify for the championships depending upon results in other Districts.

The club held the third of four free lawn bowling sessions on Wednesday, June 21 and it was again well attended. Club members were on hand to explain how the game is played and to give instruction to new bowlers. The final session will be held this Wednesday at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, July 1, Baylee van Steijn, Ben van Steijn and Braden Saunders are competing in the Ontario junior championships in Tilbury. Baylee van Steijn will be hoping to go one better than last year’s silver medal and Ben will hope to repeat his gold of two years ago. This will be only the second time that Saunders has competed and his experience from last year will serve him well this time round. On the same day, the club will be holding their annual Canada Day tournament which will add to the festivities in Victoria Park. Visitors are welcome to come and watch what should be some excellent bowling.

Winners of recent club jitneys were: June 22 – Helen Beaton, Ken Bevan and Melanie Duras; June 24 – Terry Sutcliffe, Marlene Randall and Gillian Snook.

More information about the club and lawn bowling in general can be found on the club website www.cobourglawnbowlingclub.weebly.com.