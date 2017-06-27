COBOURG -

Cobourg Collegiate Institute student Alex Meaney will be one of only 24 high-school students from across the nation to attend the National Ambassador Youth Forum in Charlottetown, PEI, in August.

This forum brings together bilingual high-school students from across Canada each year (this year from Aug. 21 to 25) for fun, interactive workshops and activities focused on the importance of bilingualism, with intensive training in leadership, event planning and other skills to make them better ambassadors of the French language in their communities.

The Grade 10 student recalls that the idea of trying out for this convention came from his parents.

“I filled in an application and a video of me talking French saying what I want to do for Canada 150,” he said.

He also had to answer a few questions — like sharing what his dream is (“to travel around the world and do media studies”), a francophone event he would particular like (as a bilingual film buff, of course he named the Cannes Film Festival) and why, in one sentence, he wants to be part of the National Ambassador Youth Forum (“I can’t wait to meet new people and have fun new experiences”).

Alex has been in French immersion since junior kindergarten. And while it’s indisputably a long-term benefit, it can be tough going in the early grades.

“In the start, it’s difficult to learn a completely new language with a lot more complicated properties than English,” he said.

But he’s had the years of instruction, and makes a point of practicing.

“I try to speak French in school and when I have French opportunities, and at home sometimes.”

Alex has the advantage of coming from a family that does speak French as a second language, His parents are Sara and Richard Meaney, and his older sister Jessica did a work exchange in Quebec last summer.

It’s something he plans to do next summer when he’s old enough for the program.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith