Alnwick/Haldimand honours citizens

GRAFTON -

A little rain and a fair bit of wind did no harm, as residents of Alnwick/Haldimand Township flocked to Grafton Sunday for the 26th annual Canada Day Parade.

Originated years ago by the late Councillor Murial Braham, it continues to this day thanks to the work of the Grafton Community Sports and Events Committee.

Committee member Dave Harnden said the weather didn’t temper things at all. The kids turned out in force for the bicycle portion of the parade, and the vintage vehicles were a hit. The float from St. George’s Anglican Church took the best-parade-float prize.

Following the parade, everybody adjourned to the arena for an official program that started with the marching on of the colours, a pronouncement by town crier Liam Craig, a blessing by Rev. Bill Thompson and the singing of O Canada and God Save The Queen by Tia Ritchie.

Mayor John Logel and Deputy Mayor Gail Latchford were joined by councillors and local MP Kim Rudd and MPP Lou Rinaldi.

Emcee Scott Powell estimated the crowd at the ceremony at 150-plus, as they watched the mayor hand out the civic awards.

• Citizen of the Year is Bob Deane, an exemplary volunteer dedicated to preserving and promoting the township’s history. As chair of the Heritage Alnwick/Haldimand Committee, he has spent countless hours in this pursuit through a variety of projects, one of the most significant of which is the restoration of the Immel Wing adjacent to the township hall. Logel commended Deane’s passion for keeping history alive.

• Junior Citizen of the Year is Sam Hall, a role model in school and in the community. He won the Ontario Command first-place medal in 2016 in the Legion public-speaking contest, and that same year served as a junior counsellor at the War Amps Ontario Child Amputee seminar in Toronto (Sam was born a left-foot amputee). Logel said that Sam is exceptional because of his positive attitude and hard work.

• Outstanding Athletic Achievement honours went to Kali Stadtke, who has excelled in competitive gymnastics outside of school. Her accomplishments have led her to qualify for the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics championships, and also took her to Las Vegas in January with Team Ontario or an international gymnastics invitational event.

Logel also announced a list of Outstanding Community Service Awards for a few other individuals:

• Ursula Silk is an active and valued member of Helping Hands Cobourg, one of whose projects is making milk-bag mats. Silk brought this to the community by teaching the students at St. Mary Elementary School in Grafton how to weave the mats.

• Beatrice Timlin is a long-time volunteer in Roseneath, best known for her work with the Roseneath Fair and Roseneath United Church. She also makes and donates quilts to the Golden Plough Lodge in Cobourg.

• Anne Parker is a retired teacher who continues to have a positive impact on children by helping out with activities at the Roseneath Fair and teaching Sunday school at Roseneath United Church.

• Denise Finlay has volunteered her time to Grafton Minor Hockey for more than 20 years. Her children and grandchildren have been part of this sport, and she never misses an opportunity to help out.

• Jennifer Lansley is an active member of the local hockey community. She has volunteered with Grafton Minor Hockey for more than 10 years and represents Grafton on the United Counties Hockey League.

• Rick Nelson has represented the community in two World Master Games (in Italy and New Zealand). He has umpired for seven years, as well as being involved with Grafton Minor Hockey and the Alhwick/Haldimand Fire Department.

Afterwards, everyone had plenty of activities to choose from, indoors and out.

Outside, there were free hot dogs and drinks, vintage tractors and cars, a fast-pitch game and the sixth annual Strongman Competition.

Indoors, Harnden said they had a good selection of local vendors and local community groups (including the 4H Club, the Grafton Legion branch and the Grafton Horticultural Society).

Powell gave the Grafton Community Sports and Events Committee high marks for their work organizing the day.

“This is an amazing community,” he said.

“I am very proud to be a part of it, and I look forward to being part of it for many years to come.”

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith