PORT HOPE -

The Cameron/Reed family was one of two who have been working to build a house at 75 Harcourt Street in Port Hope.

Mike Cameron, Dawn Reed and their two children were among those at the Habitat for Humanity Northumberland wall raising event held on Saturday.

“We were here building last Wednesday,” Reed said. “We hope to be moving in in late October.”

The duplex on Harcourt Street is one of the projects underway through the long-time commitment in Northumberland by Habitat staff and volunteers, and supporters, to put more families into their own homes.

The goal is to assist five families to have their own home each year for the next five years, those in attendance were told.

Northumberland County Warden Mark Walas recognized the tremendous amount of work that goes into doing this during his remarks at the official wall-raising event.

“Everybody wants a place to call their home,” Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi said after Jamie Simmons, speaking on behalf of Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd, praised the continued contribution of Habitat to bringing people and homes of their own together.

During the event, Mike Fraser was honoured with a Cathy Borowec Building Award for all of the house drawings he has completed voluntarily for Habitat families since 2008.

Everyone was invited to sign the walls at the conclusion of the event and some of the children moved quickly to do just that.

