Rain causes flooding in Cobourg, Port Hope

The deluge of rain in the early morning hours of Friday caused numerous problems for emergency services and homeowners.

Streets were washed out, homes had flooded basements and businesses were affected by the downpour.

Most of the problems seemed to happen once the majority of rain had stopped.

Problems in both Cobourg and Port Hope consisted of flooded basements of a number of homes, but roads were also flooded as the storm drains couldn’t keep up with the water.

A number of storm drains actually lifted off in areas of Port Hope, one person said.

On Mill Street South around noon, water was still flowing from one storm drain.

At the nearby Ruth Clarke Activity Centre for Seniors, it was “all hands on deck” as a number of staff and town workers worked vigorously to clear three inches of water that had flooded the basement.

The centre will be closed until further notice, until staff can assess the damage.

In the west end of Port Hope, part of Baulch Road was washed out as a result of the onslaught of rain.

Nearby at the railway underpass, at least one vehicle became stalled due to the high water.

Ditches were high as water was flowing over County Road 2 between Cobourg and Port Hope.

At Car Quest Auto Parts, water from a nearby creek flooded the parking area of the front of the store with a number of motorists stopping by for photos.

In Cobourg, it was just as bad with flooded basements of homes throughout the town.

Laurie Latchford lives on George Street north of the Via Rail station and said Midtown Creek couldn’t handle the volume of water. steady river of water was taking out his backyard.

“We’re coping right now, but the water is rising,” Latchford said as he kept an eye on his property.

Removing a few motorcycles from his garage, all he could do was watch and hope the water didn’t become too high and start entering the basement of his home.

“The infrastructure in the Town of Cobourg isn’t that great,” he said. “They’ve built new subdivisions north of us, but they haven’t fixed the problem to the south.

“This creek takes more than it can handle since they built all the new homes. The pavement, houses and roads...the town can’t handle it.”

Latchford said the Midtown Creek is the main one that flows through the downtown, but because the drainage system runs underneath the railway tracks, nobody will work to resolve the problem and make the drainage system larger to handle the heavy rains whey they happen.

“We need a good drainage system,” he said. “We bought on this street because it’s peaceful and quiet, but to live with something like this is heartbreaking. We’d hate to turn around and give up our little paradise,” while saying the paradise is now a “cesspool.”

Further up Division Street at Elgin Street, the intersection was completely covered in water.

A number of vehicles had to be towed from the scene because of trying to venture through the high water.

Even one police cruiser didn’t make it through the intersection because of the high water.

Captain Mark Diminie of the Cobourg Fire Department said when fire crews responded to a flooded basement in the east end of town, there was no water at the intersection.

“When we got to the intersection of Division and Elgin Street we noticed two vehicles stranded in the water,” Diminie said.

Elgin Street was flooded with approximately three feet of water, but vehicles still tried to traverse through.

“Probably within about 10 minutes the water rose about six inches,” Diminie said.

Firefighters closed Elgin Street east of Division Street to Birchwood Trail.

“We had the road blocked off, but people were going around the fire trucks and into three feet of water,” he said.

At that point with the high water levels, the vehicles that did try to make it through got stranded, unless they were higher vehicles, like a pickup truck.

While fire crews were dealing with that situation, they were called to 125-145 Third Street for an automatic alarm and carbon monoxide detector.

“Just like all over town there is a lot of flooding and flooding with basements,” Diminie said.

A service company was using pumps to pump out the underground garage, but “unfortunately they were using gasoline powered pumps which producing a lot of carbon monoxide in the basement which set off the fire alarms,” Diminie said. “The mechanical and service rooms were also being flooded. So water started to overtake the transformers which were sitting on the floor.”

The decision was made to shut off the power to the building before there was damage to the transformers.

Approximately 100 people from the building were evacuated. Officials spoke to them and escorted them to their units to retrieve belongings they would need.

Because there was no power, it wasn’t safe for residents to occupy the building.

It’s not uncommon given the location of the building for water to come in, the fire captain noted.

“Turning the power off is a double edged sword,” Diminie said. “It also turns off the internal pumps to the building, but we had to turn the power off to protect the transformers and the rest of the electrical system of the building.”

Electrical pumps were being brought in safely remove the water without producing carbon monoxide.

“Once we get things dried out in the basement we can turn the power back on,” Diminie said.

A bus was being brought in to take the residents to the Cobourg Community Centre as a reception area offering support to evacuees until they found accommodation with nearby relatives or friends, stated a release by the Town of Cobourg.

“Genedco Property Management Ltd. manages the condominium properties located at 125-145 Third Street and are working on getting the properties restored as soon as possible. They hope to have residents returning to their homes within 24 hours,” states the release.

The flooding caused several road closures in Cobourg.

At 11:10 a.m. Friday morning, the Town of Cobourg announced the closure of King Street East from Willmott to Normar Road to vehicle traffic due to the heavy rainfall. Citizens were also advised to take caution along Workman Road.

Two more closures from the Town followed: at 11:45 a.m. - Brook Road South from Foote Crescent to Lakeshore Road; 1 p.m. - Birchwood Trail from Otto Drive to Elgin Street East.

Northumberland County issued a release around 1:15 p.m. advising residents that Elgin Street at Division Street (and just east of Division) was closed to traffic due to flooding.

To report County road conditions and other road-related matters requiring immediate attention, residents can always contact the County’s Transportation Department at 905-372-3329 ext. 2356 during regular business hours, or after hours at 1-866-856-3251.

