House fire discovered south of Castleton

A house was badly damaged after a fire on Penryn Road south of Castleton at around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Two boys out for a bike ride spotted heavy smoke coming from the home and cycled back to their house to call for help. When fire crews arrived, flames were coming from the west end of the house in addition to the heavy smoke. No one was at home and it's believed the fire had been burning for a long period of time before being noticed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but damage is estimated well in excess of $100,000.