Communities in Bloom judges to visit Cobourg

COBOURG -

The Town of Cobourg will host a visit from Communities In Bloom judges July 11 to 13 as one of the list of finalists in the 15,001 to 50,000 population category.

Joining Cobourg on the list is Mission, BC, Dorval, Que., and three other Ontario towns — Amherstburg, Leamington and Orangeville. These visits will take place throughout July and August.

In each visit, qualified judges will evaluate a community based on tidiness, environmental action, heritage, conservation, urban forestry, landscape and floral displays.

“As community involvement is the essence of the program, the evaluation, which provides guidance on further steps of improvement, is based on the local conditions and achievements of citizens, businesses, organizations, institutions and the municipal government working together towards common objectives,” the Communities In Bloom press release said.

The result will be a rating of one to five blooms for each community. At national and international levels of competition, five-bloom winners will be further assigned a bronze, silver or gold level to their five-bloom rating.

Results will be announced in the Ottawa-Gatineau National Capital Region in September, a ceremony which will feature the theme Communities and Green Space — Celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary.