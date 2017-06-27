A celebration of cultures

PORT HOPE -

Sunshine drew a crowd to the Northumberland Multicultural Festival to enjoy arts, crafts, food, entertainment and fellowship in Port Hope’s Memorial Park on Saturday.

Among the set-ups was the county’s own booth where Jayden Bullard, 7, and his mother and county economic development employee Cassie - who says she organized the event - were greeting people.

At the booth, there was a draw for two colourful Canadian baskets and an opportunity for people to identify the country flags depicted on a poster board.

Susan Tomkins, a volunteer with the New Canadian Centre, is from England on a visitor’s extension, as well as a painter. She also said she has been trying to get permanent residency to live in the county where her daughter and grandchildren are living.

The New Canadian Centre had a variety of toys to entertain youngster attending the festival and Rein Pohlak, almost 4, was doing just that. While born in Canada, his mother was born in Columbia, Pohlak’s grandmother said. The Centre’s booth was right next door to the family’s coffee booth called Carolina’s and that made it easy for young Pohlak to see his family and the fun next door at the same time.

Music and good vibes filled the air as people visited the booths and talked informally, learning about the variety of international lives of many of the people before they moved to Northumberland.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com