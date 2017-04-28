In the game of Survivor, there’s a thin line between confident and naive. Just as there’s a slim difference between eccentric and losing your marbles. Then there’s Debbie Wanner.

After 17 years of interesting players attempting to win the coveted title of sole survivor, none have ever been just as quirky as the 51-year-old chemist from Reading, Pa. Fans first fell in love with her comical personality during Kaoh Rong, where she was eventually voted out as the third person sent to jury.

And after a welcome return to the game as a noted Game Changer this season, Debbie hit the Fiji beach with a similar energy. However, she was inevitably voted out once again as the third player sent to jury when she was betrayed by one of her allies.

“It is a game. I can keep it in perspective. Does it stink to leave? Yes. But it’s all good,” Wanner told Postmedia Network following her eviction episode.

It looked as though Debbie was in a great spot. Just last week she had helped orchestrate the ouster of one of the season’s biggest targets – Ozzy Lusth – with assistance from her secret advantage. And she seemed to be calling the shots as a member of the majority alliance.

But when close ally Sarah Lacina decided to vote against her coalition, Debbie was blindsided and sent out of the game before she even realized who had flipped.

“As soon as you see your name on parchment, I knew it was me. I think it was about two days prior to that tribal when Brad [Culpepper], Sierra [Dawn Thomas] and I had a conversation about when the six would break. Because that six was not an alliance that just came together on the last vote. It was extensively an alliance that had been in place for quite some time,” she shared.

“When we had the conversation about how it would break, I said look, with us, it’s going to be Sarah, because she’s playing both sides of the fence. It wasn’t a total shock, I just didn’t think that the six would break that soon. Silly me.”

Even in hindsight, Debbie isn’t a fan of Sarah’s gameplay and she wasn’t shy about sharing how little she respected the betrayal – even though disloyalty is often a given in a game for $1 million.

“If you want to believe the philosophy that the ends justify the means then great. If you are not ashamed to say, ‘Oh I swear on my badge and my son’s life’ again and again, then great. If you get yourself into a desperate situation and you throw out anything to save yourself then the ends justify the means and that’s the way you play the game,” she said, boldly.

“I’m not going to try and purposefully eviscerate people or stoop to levels that I consider low. But that’s just me. Everyone is entitled to play the way they want to play.”

Survivor: Game Changers airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS and Global.